Watch: PM Modi seeks blessings of his mother before final phase of Gujarat polls

Watch: PM Modi seeks blessings of his mother before final phase of Gujarat polls1 min read . 09:10 PM IST
- A total of 833 candidates are in the battle for final phase polls in 93 assembly constituencies spreading over crucial districts of Gujarat
The campaign for the crucial Gujarat election ended and the people of the state will vote for a new government on 5 December. As the fate of the BJP government is going to decide tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out time from his busy schedule and went to Gandhinagar, to the residence of his mother, and took her blessings.
The news agency ANI shared the video of PM Modi arriving at the residence of her mother, Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and later the pictures of the event also came up.
In pictures shared by the news agencies, Prime Minister could be seen touching the feet of his mother and seeking her blessings. The mother-son duo could be seen drinking tea while sitting on a sofa, in another picture. The room also has another picture on the wall where Heeraben is seen feeding PM Modi with her hands.
A total of 833 candidates are in the battle for tomorrow's polls in 93 assembly constituencies spreading over Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts of Gujarat.
The BJP is ruling the state for the past 27 years and also carries a burden of anti-incumbency due to that, but the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the weak opposition Congress still don't seem to capitalize on that factor.
AAP has shown some impressive results in the municipal elections of Gujarat but currently does not have the organizational base needed to defeat the mighty BJP.
In 2017, the Congress came close to power and for the first time BJP became tense in Gujarat, but this year the state leadership of the party is not looking that energetic, and like in 2018, the state is not going through any massive political movement, like the ‘Patidar agitation’ of 2018.
In 2017, the Congress came close to power and for the first time BJP became tense in Gujarat, but this year the state leadership of the party is not looking that energetic, and like in 2018, the state is not going through any massive political movement, like the ‘Patidar agitation’ of 2018.