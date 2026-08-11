Watch: PM Modi sends special message to fellow Indians ahead of Independence Day 2026, ‘Let us pay tribute to…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked every Indian to hoist the tricolour on this Independence Day. In a social media video, PM Modi conveyed this message to fellow Indians.

“Come, let us celebrate August 15 with pride, honour and dignity. Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters and pledge to build a developed India,” PM Modi said.

“Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga. Come, let the Tricolour fly proudly over every home,” he added.

Independence Day 2026 India will mark its 80th Independence Day on 15 August. Prime Minister Modi will lead the celebrations from the Red Fort. This was confirmed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

This year marks 150 years since 'Vande Mataram' was written. The National Song will be sung from the Red Fort's ramparts. This will happen for the first time in history.

The song will play upon the prime minister's arrival before he goes to hoist the National Flag. A customary address to the nation will follow.

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Celebrations will also honour Yuva Shakti, recognising young India's contributions. This ties into building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Floral decorations will prominently spell out 'Vande Mataram'. Around 2,500 NCC and My Bharat cadets will form this display. A helicopter will shower flower petals over the Red Fort.

Military bands from various forces are currently performing nationwide. These performances started on 8 August and continue until 15 August. Public entry remains open to encourage patriotic participation, according to PIB.

The government has invited 19 medal-winning students from international science Olympiads. They will sit on the rampart during celebrations.

Around 5,000 special guests have also been invited this year. These include innovators, entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of various government schemes. Street vendors and sanitation workers are also being honoured.

Over 1,500 people in traditional attire will represent India's diversity. Various competitions were held ahead of the celebrations, too. Around 600 winners will join the main event.

Several public convenience measures have been arranged this year. These include cloakrooms, wheelchairs, and volunteer help desks. Metro services will run free for invitees from 4 AM.

Rain ponchos will be provided in case of unpredictable weather conditions. Seating enclosures have been named after India's major lakes.

A post-event cleanliness campaign will follow the celebrations. NCC cadets and volunteers will conduct plogging afterwards. This aims to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan message.