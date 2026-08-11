Watch: PM Modi sends special message to fellow Indians ahead of Independence Day 2026, ‘Let us pay tribute to…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked every Indian to hoist the tricolour on this Independence Day. In a social media video, PM Modi conveyed this message to fellow Indians.

“Come, let us celebrate August 15 with pride, honour and dignity. Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters and pledge to build a developed India,” PM Modi said.

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“Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga. Come, let the Tricolour fly proudly over every home,” he added.

Independence Day 2026 India will mark its 80th Independence Day on 15 August. Prime Minister Modi will lead the celebrations from the Red Fort. This was confirmed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

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This year marks 150 years since 'Vande Mataram' was written. The National Song will be sung from the Red Fort's ramparts. This will happen for the first time in history.

The song will play upon the prime minister's arrival before he goes to hoist the National Flag. A customary address to the nation will follow.

Also Read | Hoax threat call to blow up Red Fort triggers high alert in Delhi

Celebrations will also honour Yuva Shakti, recognising young India's contributions. This ties into building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Floral decorations will prominently spell out 'Vande Mataram'. Around 2,500 NCC and My Bharat cadets will form this display. A helicopter will shower flower petals over the Red Fort.

Military bands from various forces are currently performing nationwide. These performances started on 8 August and continue until 15 August. Public entry remains open to encourage patriotic participation, according to PIB.

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The government has invited 19 medal-winning students from international science Olympiads. They will sit on the rampart during celebrations.

Around 5,000 special guests have also been invited this year. These include innovators, entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of various government schemes. Street vendors and sanitation workers are also being honoured.

Over 1,500 people in traditional attire will represent India's diversity. Various competitions were held ahead of the celebrations, too. Around 600 winners will join the main event.

Several public convenience measures have been arranged this year. These include cloakrooms, wheelchairs, and volunteer help desks. Metro services will run free for invitees from 4 AM.

Rain ponchos will be provided in case of unpredictable weather conditions. Seating enclosures have been named after India's major lakes.

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A post-event cleanliness campaign will follow the celebrations. NCC cadets and volunteers will conduct plogging afterwards. This aims to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan message.

Drainage systems around the Red Fort have also been cleaned thoroughly. This aims to prevent flooding in the event of rainfall on the day.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.