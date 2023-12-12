Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress party following the conclusion of Income tax officials' raid at MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises in Odisha's Balangir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi shared a morphed video, created by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based on the Spanish hit series "Money Heist". PM Modi wrote, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!".

In the video, Rahul Gandhi's face was used and multi crore cash at Sahu's house with Money Heist's background score. BJP on the X platform wrote, "Congress presents the Money Heist".

The I-T department has seized around ₹280 crore cash from Dheeraj Sahu's Balangir's premises alone.

On Sunday, during the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, huge stacks of currency notes were seized.

"We received 176 bags and 140 of them have been counted, the rest will be counted today. Officials from 3 banks are involved in the counting process; 50 of our officials are involved. About 40 (currency counting) machines were brought here; 25 are in use and 15 are kept as a backup," the SBI Regional Manager said.

The Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday.

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than ₹300 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

The residences of Sahu were also searched. The recovery has given fresh ammunition to the BJP to come out all guns blazing at the Congress on the issue of graft.

The Congress on the other hand has tried to distance itself from its Rajya Sabha MP saying the onus is on the MP to explain the cash recoveries.

