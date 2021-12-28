Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. “Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur," said PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi was seen taking a ride in the metro along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri. He undertook the metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Watch video

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Prior to this, PM Modi also attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at around 11 am. At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

