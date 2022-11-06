Watch: PM Modi tweets video of 2 cheetahs shifted to larger enclosure at Kuno

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over all the eight cheetahs, translocated from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, being healthy, active and adjusting well.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness that all eight cheetahs who were relocated from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh are "healthy, active, and adjusting well."
He also called the release of two of the eight cheetahs into an acclimatization enclosure from the quarantine area where they had been kept since being transferred from Namibia in the middle of September "great news."
"Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon," Modi said in a tweet and shared a video of the two Cheetahs from Saturday.
"I'm also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active, and adjusting well," he said.
Kuno National Park Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma had said that two cheetahs were released in the larger enclosure from the quarantine zones on Saturday.
Subsequent to getting clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, two male cheetahs were released in an acclimatisation enclosure of Kuno Public Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur locale on Saturday, ANI reported.
"After the completion of the quarantine period of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, two male cheetahs have been released in a big enclosure," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kuno Wildlife Circle Prakash Kumar Verma stated to ANI. In the near future, the remaining cheetahs will also be released phase by phase.
"The remaining six cheetahs will also be released in the acclimatization enclosure in a phased manner," he had said.
The cheetahs, released in a bigger zone on Saturday, were together in the quarantine enclosure, the DFO added.
The larger enclosure is an area of more than five square km, officials had earlier said.
Eventually, the eight cheetahs will be released into the wild according to plans.
The eight cheetahs -- five females and three males in the 30-66 month age group -- were released in the dedicated quarantine zones at KNP on September 17 by Modi.
The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct in 1952.
As part of the program to reintroduce the cheetah to India, seven decades after it was declared extinct there, two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17. They had arrived in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane. Palpur is near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
On that day, PM Modi, who was also celebrating his birthday, let these big cats out in the Madhya Pradesh park of Kuno.The first batch contains at least eight big cats, including five females and three males, as stated by S P Yadav, Member Secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
On that day, PM Modi, who was also celebrating his birthday, let these big cats out in the Madhya Pradesh park of Kuno.The first batch contains at least eight big cats, including five females and three males, as stated by S P Yadav, Member Secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).