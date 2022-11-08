Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency in a virtual address. In a significant step, India will assume G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.

"Guided by the vision of the prime minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage," the MEA said.

"In a significant step in this direction, India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1. The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency.



During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. “We have to move forward with new energy while taking along the world with us", PM Modi said.

The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

The G20 summit will take place in Bali on 15-16November and PM Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it.