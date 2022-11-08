Watch: PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 05:23 PM IST
- The logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency reflects the country's message and overarching priorities to the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency in a virtual address. In a significant step, India will assume G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.