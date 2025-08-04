Watch: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.

PM Modi took to X and wrote, “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.”

PM Modi also shared pictures with his family. In one of the pictures shared on X, PM Modi was seen consoling Shibu Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as he got emotional.