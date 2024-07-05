Watch: PM Modi’s interaction with T20 World Cup winning Team India

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of his interaction with T20 World Cup winning team India.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Indian cricket team in New Delhi, after India won the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PMO Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Indian cricket team in New Delhi, after India won the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PMO Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of his interaction and memorable conversation with T20 World Cup winning team India in which the players discussed the journey and expressed their thoughts.

“You filled the country with Utsav. I congratulate you all. You have shown team spirit and talent. You showed patience filled with confidence,” PM Modi told the Indian Team while interacting with them.

Sharing a video, Modi said that our World T20 Champions enthralled everyone with their outstanding performances, adding, “Had a wonderful conversation with them.”

Last week, the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated South Africa by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for London soon after victory celebration to meet wife

What Rahul Dravid said during interaction with PM Modi

— I would like to thank you for giving us this opportunity to meet you.

— During our match in Ahmedabad, you had come there as well. The time was not that good, so we are very happy that we could meet you today on this happy occasion.

— The fighting spirit, the never-say-die attitude Rohit and all these boys have shown, means a lot.  

– The boys have worked very hard for this. They have inspired the younger generation with their performance.

Also Read | ’Fills my heart with pride, love u all...’ SRK on Team India’s WC victory Parade

What Rohit Sharma said

— We all had waited a lot for this, worked very hard for this.

— Many times we came very close to winning the World Cup, but we could not move forward. This time, we were able to achieve this because of everyone. 

Also Read | ’Mumbai never disappoints’: Emotional Rohit thanks fans after Victory Parade

Virat Kohli says

— Thank you very much for calling us all here. This day will always remain in my mind because in this entire tournament.

— I was not able to make the contribution that I wanted to and at one time I also told Rahul bhai that I have not given justice to both myself and the team till now.

— Rohit told me that when the situation comes, I am sure you will come into form.

— When we went to play, I got 3 fours in the first 4 balls, so I went and told him, what kind of a game is this. One day it seems that not even a single run will be scored and then another day comes and everything starts happening.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWatch: PM Modi’s interaction with T20 World Cup winning Team India

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue