Watch: PM Modi’s interaction with T20 World Cup winning Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of his interaction and memorable conversation with T20 World Cup winning team India in which the players discussed the journey and expressed their thoughts.

“You filled the country with Utsav. I congratulate you all. You have shown team spirit and talent. You showed patience filled with confidence,” PM Modi told the Indian Team while interacting with them.

Sharing a video, Modi said that our World T20 Champions enthralled everyone with their outstanding performances, adding, “Had a wonderful conversation with them.”

Last week, the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated South Africa by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup.

Our World T20 🏏 Champions enthralled everyone with their outstanding performances. Had a wonderful conversation with them. Do watch! https://t.co/1UPGbCmx6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for London soon after victory celebration to meet wife

What Rahul Dravid said during interaction with PM Modi — I would like to thank you for giving us this opportunity to meet you.

— During our match in Ahmedabad, you had come there as well. The time was not that good, so we are very happy that we could meet you today on this happy occasion.

— The fighting spirit, the never-say-die attitude Rohit and all these boys have shown, means a lot.

– The boys have worked very hard for this. They have inspired the younger generation with their performance.

What Rohit Sharma said — We all had waited a lot for this, worked very hard for this.

— Many times we came very close to winning the World Cup, but we could not move forward. This time, we were able to achieve this because of everyone.

Virat Kohli says — Thank you very much for calling us all here. This day will always remain in my mind because in this entire tournament.

— I was not able to make the contribution that I wanted to and at one time I also told Rahul bhai that I have not given justice to both myself and the team till now.

— Rohit told me that when the situation comes, I am sure you will come into form.