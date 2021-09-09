Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired the annual summit of BRICS leaders. All the BRICS countries -- Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping -- have attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks at the 13th BRICS Summit, PM Modi also said the BRICS platform has been useful for focussing attention on the priorities of the developing countries.

PM Modi has said that the BRICS has witnessed several achievements in the past one-and-a-half decades and is an influential voice for emerging economies of the world.

The PM said, "Need to ensure that BRICS is more productive in next 15 years. The theme that has been chosen by India for its chairship, reflects this priority." The PM also said that it was a matter of great pleasure for him and India to chair this summit.

Despite the Covid-19 situation this year, more than 150 BRICS meetings and events were organised. Of these, over 20 were ministerial-level.

“We tried to expand BRICS agenda. BRICS achieved many firsts this year...Our Water Resources Ministers will meet in BRICS format for the first time in Nov," PM Modi said.

The PM further added: "We have also adopted BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan."

“For the first time BRICS has taken collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems," PM Modi said.

Addressing the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/qBcD6hS0lL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2021

"Today we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focussing attention on the priories of the developing nations as well," he added. PM Modi also said that India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners.

The theme for the Summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'. BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Sources familiar with developments of the BRICS summit had told news agency ANI that the leaders will also deliberate on important global and regional issues including Afghanistan, on which leaders are likely to underscore the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terror organisations to use Afghanistan as a sanctuary to carry out attacks against other countries.

This is the second time PM Modi is chairing the BRICS Summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS, as reflected in the theme for the summit.

The meeting is also being attended by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, Sangita Reddy.

They will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the summit.

