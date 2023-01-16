Watch: PM Narendra Modi holds mega roadshow in Delhi2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
- Amid gusto and fandom by enthused BJP workers and supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the NDMC convention centre
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a roadshow in Delhi in honor of PM Narendra Modi. The roadshow was previously planned for Tuesday but is being held on Monday afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a roadshow in Delhi in honor of PM Narendra Modi. The roadshow was previously planned for Tuesday but is being held on Monday afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.
Hoardings and cut-outs were put up by the BJP ahead of PM Narendra Modi's road show.
Hoardings and cut-outs were put up by the BJP ahead of PM Narendra Modi's road show.
Earlier, in his home state, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometers for more than five hours.
Earlier, in his home state, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometers for more than five hours.
Amid gusto and fandom by enthused BJP workers and supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the NDMC convention centre. In the video shared by Doordharshan, one can witness an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow that started from Patel Chowk moved till the NDMC convention centre.
Amid gusto and fandom by enthused BJP workers and supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the NDMC convention centre. In the video shared by Doordharshan, one can witness an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow that started from Patel Chowk moved till the NDMC convention centre.
PM Modi half standing on his passenger seat was seen waving at the people who had gathered.
PM Modi half standing on his passenger seat was seen waving at the people who had gathered.
Watch the video here
Watch the video here
PM Modi arrived at the NDMC convention centre in national capital Delhi for the BJP National Executive meeting which will be presided over by National President JP Nadda. The three resolutions of the National Executive meeting encompass political, economic, and international affairs. The strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in nine states this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be discussed.
PM Modi arrived at the NDMC convention centre in national capital Delhi for the BJP National Executive meeting which will be presided over by National President JP Nadda. The three resolutions of the National Executive meeting encompass political, economic, and international affairs. The strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in nine states this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be discussed.
Earlier Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar had also arrived at the NDMC convention centre for BJP's roadshow.
Earlier Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar had also arrived at the NDMC convention centre for BJP's roadshow.
According to reports, the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP is being held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi to discuss on issues that will fulfill the needs of the public, while the social security of Muslim women will be discussed separately.
According to reports, the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP is being held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi to discuss on issues that will fulfill the needs of the public, while the social security of Muslim women will be discussed separately.
In this meeting, party leaders will have detailed discussions on upcoming assembly elections in the states, BJP's 'Pravas Yojna' for weak Lok Sabha seats, and the strengthening of booth-level teams. Political, economic, and international proposals will also be discussed. This meeting will finalize the BJP's future course of action, informed party sources.
In this meeting, party leaders will have detailed discussions on upcoming assembly elections in the states, BJP's 'Pravas Yojna' for weak Lok Sabha seats, and the strengthening of booth-level teams. Political, economic, and international proposals will also be discussed. This meeting will finalize the BJP's future course of action, informed party sources.
State elections are to be held during the meeting, an election strategy will be chalked out for these states, as well as a comprehensive discussion on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders can also be entrusted with a big responsibility related to the electoral state. This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat.
State elections are to be held during the meeting, an election strategy will be chalked out for these states, as well as a comprehensive discussion on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders can also be entrusted with a big responsibility related to the electoral state. This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)