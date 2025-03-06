Watch: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Maa Ganga at Uttarakhand’s Mukhwa, performs aarti; stunning visuals emerge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Goddess Ganga at the Mukhwa temple in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, visuals of which have been released on social media.

Mukhwa is considered as the winter abode of Maa Ganga.

Visuals showed PM Modi offering prayers to Maa Ganga at the Mukhwa Temple. The prime minister also performed an aarti with priests present by him

Watch the video here:

PM Narendra Modi was greeted by a large crowd as he arrived at Uttarkashi. He was garlanded by temple officials as upon his arrival.

The prime minister was also seen interacting with people who gathered to meet him.

Mukhwa is located on the way to the Gangotri temple dedicated to Maa Ganga. The idol of the Goddess is moved to the Mukhwa temple from Gangotri Dham every year after its gates close for winter.

PM Modi soaks in nature's beauty In another video, the Prime Minister was seen appreciating the beauty of the snow-clad Himalayas of Uttarkashi, where the Mukhwa temple is located.

PM Modi took his binoculars to zoom in and appreciate the beauty of the mighty mountains, which stood high in a sharp contrast with the blue sky as the background.

From the balcony of the temple, he waved at his supporters who gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Watch the video:

PM Narendra Modi visits Uttarakhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in Uttarakhand, where the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received him.

Later, CM Dhami took to X and said, “Hearty welcome and greetings to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the holy land of religion, spirituality and sacrifice. All of us residents of the state are eager to welcome the respected Prime Minister on the land full of spiritual and natural beauty of Mukhwa-Harshil (Uttarkashi).”

Apart from offering prayers at Mukhwa, the PM is scheduled to flag off a trek and bike rally and address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

His visit comes a day after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its nod to two major ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib worth over ₹6,000 crore. The CCEA is headed by the Prime Minister.

Social media reacts PM Modi's video went viral on social media, with people coming up with hilarious comments.

“Life toh inki hai bhai .... Hum toh ..... (What a life he has…. and us…) (sic),” a user said.

“Mukhwa, located in the Uttarkashi district, is a significant religious site known as the winter abode of Goddess Ganga, and Modi's visit aims to boost its cultural and tourist appeal, as stated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami,” another user commented.