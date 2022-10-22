Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared an archival video when he was a ‘karyakarta’ (worker) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video originally posted by Modi Archive Twitter handle shows the prime minister's vision for the hilly state Uttarakhand in the year 2001. PM Modi, then as a BJP karyakarta, was seen opening up exciting vistas for Uttarakhand during his address at Mana village.
The Twitter handle captioned the video, "As PM Modi today addressed the nation from Mana, Uttarakhand, we present an archival video from 2001 (even before he became Gujarat's Chief Minister) showcasing the same vision he is bringing to life today!"
In the first part of the video, Modi can be seen talking about the "Uttranchali or Himalayan identity" stating that " We have to protect the sanctity of the state and promote spiritual tourism. Uttaranchal (now Uttarakhand) has ₹100 crore market as every individual in this country wants to take a holy dip in Ganga, and take their parents on a pilgrimage tour to Badrinath and Kedarnath".
In the second part of the video, Modi said (before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat), "In school, we used to study that Himalayan is serving the country. The Himalayan range prevents the cold chills from entering India. But now the time has changed and now--the Himalayas, Himachal, and Uttarakhand have the capacity to share energy with the entire country".
The Modi Archive Twitter handle also said that "Modi's vision for States with Himalayan Identity has two facets:
1. Enhancing economic activity in hilly states via spiritual tourism & opportunities for youth
2. Making hilly states sources of green energy that benefit the nation while not compromising natural resources".
PM Modi thanked the Twitter handle and reshared the video. Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Brings backs many memories. The resolve is of course the same!".
Yesterday, PM Modi visited Badrinath and Kedarnath and launched a slew of projects. He accused previous governments of leaving centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect and said these places are now being restored to their lost glory.
Wearing a white-coloured traditional attire of the hill people with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it, PM Modi offered prayers at the two holy shrines.
He also addressed a gathering in Mana village on the India-China border.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district worth ₹1,000 crore. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two road widening projects - from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) - shall be another step towards providing last-mile all-weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stones of two ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib. According to the PMO statement, the ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present to only about 30 mins.
The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park, said the PMO statement.
The ropeways will be developed at a cumulative cost of around ₹2,430 crore.
