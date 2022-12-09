Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Watch: Pratibha Singh's supporters stop Bhupesh Baghel's carcade for HP CM post

1 min read . 07:13 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Shimla: Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh raise slogans demanding her name for the new CM of the state as Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's vehicle arrives for a meeting, in Shimla, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_09_2022_000219B)

  • In the video, it can be clearly seen that the workers surrounded Baghel's car. Pratibha Singh, a Congress MP, led the party's Himachal Pradesh campaign but didn't contest the polls.

To show support for Congress State President Pratibha Virbhadra Singh as their next Chief Minister, her supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla and stopped Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade on 9 December.

The supporters showcased an aggressive show for Singh ahead of Baghel, one of the central leaders sent to Himachal Pradesh to decide on a Chief Minister.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the workers surrounded Baghel's car. Pratibha Singh, a Congress MP, led the party's Himachal Pradesh campaign but didn't contest the polls.

ALSO READ: Congress can't neglect ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's family: Pratibha Singh on HP CM

Apart from Pratibha Singh, the other candidates in the race to CM include Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Harshwardhan Chauhan.

"After all the big responsibilities were given to me by Sonia Gandhi Ji, she told me that she has elected me as the party's state president where I would have to visit in all 68 constituencies and also to make sure that the party wins in the state. I did that work with utmost sincerity and the result is in before all of us today," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

On being asked for pitching the name of the CM candidate, she said, "I will definitely pitch a name. The party cannot neglect the family because we have won this election in his name, face, and because of his works. You cannot use his name, face, and family and then give all the credit to someone else. Even the high command would not do that."

She also said that the name of the Chief Minister will be announced by the party by today evening or December 10.

Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the results announced on Thursday. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on anti-incumbency.

With agency inputs. 

