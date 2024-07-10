Watch: President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal

  • President Droupadi Murmu's natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Saina Nehwal, said Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Updated10 Jul 2024, 10:43 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu playing badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.
President Droupadi Murmu playing badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.(Rashtrapati Bhavan)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday played badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan at Delhi.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Murmu's natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Saina Nehwal.

“The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women-players making a great impact on the world stage,” said Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Thursday, Saina Nehwal, who has been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre as part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu unveiled the prestigious Durand Cup, the President's Cup and Shimla Trophy at Rasthrapati Bhavan.

The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup football tournament, the season opener of Indian Football, will kick off on July 27 with the final scheduled for August 31.

In her brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that football is one of the most popular sports in the world. “When professional footballers play in front of thousands of fans, the excitement of the players and spectators increases manifold.”

The President extended her best wishes to all the players participating in the Durand Cup Tournament 2024.

She told players that whether they win or lose, there should be healthy competition in the game and they should respect other teams.

Sometimes, there are impulses and passions in the game, but players must try their best to channel their emotions and perform their best in the game, said the President, and expressed confidence that all players will play with determination and spirit of sports.

Murmu also urged all football lovers to make efforts to raise the level of football in India.

First Published:10 Jul 2024, 10:43 PM IST
