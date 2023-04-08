Watch: President Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM IST
During her ongoing visit to Assam, Indian President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, in Assam
The Indian President, Droupadi Murmu donned the Indian Air Force uniform on Saturday as she prepared to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter aircraftat Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.
