The Indian President, Droupadi Murmu donned the Indian Air Force uniform on Saturday as she prepared to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter aircraftat Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

In the video recorded minutes before the Indian President was about to begin her sortie, she posed with a victory gesture in front of the cameras.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/DXjG3kieut — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

President Murmu was on a two-day visit to Assam from April 6 to April 8. During her visit, she was scheduled to inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. Later, in Guwahati, she flagged the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023, followed by a function that marked the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati. On the last day of her visit, President Murmu flied in a Sukhoi 30 MK1 fighter aircraft from Tezpur Air Force Station.

Notably, this was the second state visit of President Murmu after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July 2022. She was also greeted by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official Twitter handle. Assam CM said, “Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6."

The arrangements made in relation to President's visit were reviewed by the state CM. Apart from Gaj Utsav, the President also attended other official programs. The Gaj Utsav is a yearly event which is hosted at the national level for the conservation and preservation of Asian elephants.