Home / News / India /  Watch: President Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam
Back

The Indian President, Droupadi Murmu donned the Indian Air Force uniform on Saturday as she prepared to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter aircraftat Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

In the video recorded minutes before the Indian President was about to begin her sortie, she posed with a victory gesture in front of the cameras.

President Murmu was on a two-day visit to Assam from April 6 to April 8. During her visit, she was scheduled to inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. Later, in Guwahati, she flagged the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023, followed by a function that marked the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati. On the last day of her visit, President Murmu flied in a Sukhoi 30 MK1 fighter aircraft from Tezpur Air Force Station.

Notably, this was the second state visit of President Murmu after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July 2022. She was also greeted by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official Twitter handle. Assam CM said, “Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6."

The arrangements made in relation to President's visit were reviewed by the state CM. Apart from Gaj Utsav, the President also attended other official programs. The Gaj Utsav is a yearly event which is hosted at the national level for the conservation and preservation of Asian elephants.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout