Watch: President Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

President Murmu was on a two-day visit to Assam from April 6 to April 8. During her visit, she was scheduled to inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. Later, in Guwahati, she flagged the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023, followed by a function that marked the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati. On the last day of her visit, President Murmu flied in a Sukhoi 30 MK1 fighter aircraft from Tezpur Air Force Station.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}