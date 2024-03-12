Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 12, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various projects in Railways and petrochemicals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 12, flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat virtually from Ahmedabad.

“In a short while from now, at around 9:15 AM, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects covering sectors like railways and petrochemicals. Vande Bharat trains and freight trains will also be flagged off. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across different parts will be dedicated to the nation as well. Do join this programme," PM Modi earlier tweeted.

The prime minister will visit Ahmedabad to start and officially open many railway and petrochemical projects worth more than ₹1,06,000 crore. This will greatly help improve railways, connections and the chemicals industry, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; the Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

PM Modi also flagged off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

The Prime Minister flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also flagged off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

₹ 85,000-crore Railway projects PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of ₹85,000-crore Railway projects from Ahmedabad.

(With ANI inputs)

