Watch: PM Modi travels on Mumbai Metro, interacts with youth onboard

Watch: PM Modi travels on Mumbai Metro, interacts with youth onboard2 min read . 10:03 PM IST
- PM Modi travelled in the metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers.
The Mumbai Metro network was gifted with two additional lines- Line 2A and Line 7 on Thursday. The Metro lines which have been constructed at the cost of ₹12,600 crores, the 18.6 km long Metro line 2A connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) and the 16.5 km long metro line 7 connects Andheri East and Dahisar E (red line).
The Mumbai Metro network was gifted with two additional lines- Line 2A and Line 7 on Thursday. The Metro lines which have been constructed at the cost of ₹12,600 crores, the 18.6 km long Metro line 2A connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) and the 16.5 km long metro line 7 connects Andheri East and Dahisar E (red line).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two metro lines in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The prime minister also took a ride on the new Metro Line from Gundavali to Mogra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two metro lines in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The prime minister also took a ride on the new Metro Line from Gundavali to Mogra.
He travelled in the metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers.
He travelled in the metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers.
News agency ANI, shared a video on Twitter, PM Modi can be seen waving to a sea of people, gathered on the other side of the station, before boarding the train. He also interacted with a group of youngsters, women, and metro rail workers during the ride.
News agency ANI, shared a video on Twitter, PM Modi can be seen waving to a sea of people, gathered on the other side of the station, before boarding the train. He also interacted with a group of youngsters, women, and metro rail workers during the ride.
These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by him. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied the PM during the ride.
These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by him. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied the PM during the ride.
The PM inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7 built at a cost of around ₹12,600 crore at a function held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) earlier.
The PM inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7 built at a cost of around ₹12,600 crore at a function held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) earlier.
These lines comprise a 35 km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai. The 18.6 km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while the Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).
These lines comprise a 35 km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai. The 18.6 km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while the Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).
The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015. PM Modi was in the metropolis to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth more than ₹38,000 crore.
The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015. PM Modi was in the metropolis to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth more than ₹38,000 crore.
According to previous reports, the metro lines will be operable for public from tomorrow, 20 January. These metro lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh passengers daily, thereby cutting down on vehicular traffic by 25 per cent. The Metro service, comprising six coaches, will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
According to previous reports, the metro lines will be operable for public from tomorrow, 20 January. These metro lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh passengers daily, thereby cutting down on vehicular traffic by 25 per cent. The Metro service, comprising six coaches, will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).