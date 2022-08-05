WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi dragged by Delhi Police amid protest over price rise

Congress protest: Dressed in a black coloured suit, Priyanka Gandhi crossed the police barricades outside the AICC headquarters after which the cops tried to muzzle her. In one of the videos, a lady cop was seen pulling her dupatta (scarf) as well
Amid the Congress party's nationwide protest against price rise, the GST hike on essential items, and unemployment, a video of a scrimmage between Delhi Police and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone viral on the internet.
Dressed in a black-coloured suit, Priyanka Gandhi crossed the police barricades outside the AICC headquarters after which the cops tried to muzzle her voice. In one of the videos, a lady cop was seen pulling her dupatta (scarf) as well.
The Police asked her to move from the party's headquarters as section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force in the entire area of the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar.
After getting detained Priyanka Gandhi accused the incumbent government led by prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ignorant of common men's problems. She said, "They (BJP) think Opposition can be muzzled. As their ministers can't see inflation, we want to show them inflation by marching towards the PM house...PM Modi has handed over the assets of the country to his friends".
Earlier in the day, wearing black clothes, Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs of the party holding a banner outside the gate number 1 of Parliament.
The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other Congress MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk.
Congress has been continuously raising questions against the price rise and the hike in the GST. Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues. The protests come at a time when the Enforcement Directorate is questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi over a case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Earlier, at a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi said, "Why do they attack the Gandhi family? They do it because we fight for an ideology and there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years."
"My family sacrificed their lives. It's our responsibility because we fight for this ideology. It hurts us when Hindus-Muslims are pitted against each other when Dalits are killed when a woman is thrashed. So, we fight. This isn't just one family, this is an ideology," said the former Congress chief.
