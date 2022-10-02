Watch | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves on Garba tune in Rajkot

People across the nation celebrate this festival in different ways with numerous videos on the internet showing the beautiful celebrations. In Gujarat, Garba holds special significance in Navratri celebrations. Hundreds of Gujaratis move in sync while performing their traditional dance Garba.
Navratri, the nine-day long festival celebrated by Hindus across the world, is coming to an end on October 5. It is celebrate four times a yearbut only two of them are celebrated on a large scale- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri.
Navratri literally translates to nine nights in Sanskrit, and it is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars known as Navdurga.
People across the nation celebrate this festival in different ways with numerous videos on the internet showing the beautiful celebrations. In Gujarat, Garba holds special significance in Navratri celebrations. Hundreds of Gujaratis move in sync while performing their traditional dance Garba.
Among those people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was on a visit to Gujarat, also joined the Navratri celebrations at a public function in Rajkot last night.
In the video that went viral on social media, Mann can be seen matching his moves with the Garba tune at the event yesterday. Audience cheered him up and urged him to do some Bhangra moves as well. The chief minister can be seen happily obliging the crowd after performing some dance moves.
Take a look at the video:
Each day of Navratri is associated with an incarnation of Goddess Durga. People observe ritualistic fasts, recite slokas dedicated to each goddess, don new clothes, offer bhog, and clean their homes during these nine days. They ask the goddess for her favour so that they may live prosperous, joyful, and fulfilling lives.
In parts of North India including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh ‘Ramlila’ is organised which starts on the first day of Navratri and ends on the occasion of ‘Dusserah’. During the Ramlila, the story of Lord Ram's victory over Ravan is played out and Ravan's effigies burn on the night of Dussehra.
In parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar, a procession is taken out on the occasion of Vijayadashami where statues of Maa Durga are immersed in a river or sea.
In many parts of the country, the festival is celebrated with much vigour by performing Garba and Dandiya Raas. While Garba is a traditional dance in which participants clap their hands and move in a circle while making rhythmic gestures, Dandiya Raas involves dancing with dandiya sticks to the beat of the music.
