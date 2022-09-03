Watch: Racist abuse on Indian in Poland, called parasite

Watch: Racist abuse on Indian in Poland, called parasite3 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- This is the third such incident in recent times when Indian Americans were racially abused.
A video has gone viral on social media of an Indian American who was racially abused and called a "parasite" and a “genocider." This is the third such incident in recent times when Indian Americans were racially abused.
An undated clip went viral on social media which shows an Indian man being targeted by an attacker who calls himself an American, trails behind him yelling racial abuse.
The identity of the Indian man has not been established yet.
The incident took place in Poland allegedly by an American in the European country. The attacker in the video identified him as an American and a "White".
In the video, the Indian could be heard saying "Stop filming me", but the attacker said he had the right to film him as it was his country.
"Why are you in Poland?" the attacker could be heard in the video. "Why are you filming me?" the man believed to be Indian, said. "Because I am from America... and in America, there's too many you guys. So why are you in Poland?" he further attacked saying in a 2.11 minute long video.
"Do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country. How come you not go back to your country?," he further said. The Indian evaded him and kept on walking.
"Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man's land to take off from our hard work. Why don't you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish," he said.
Prior to this, an Indian-American man in California had to deal with a barrage of anti-Hindu insults and racist slurs in yet another case of hate crime. On August 21, according to US media sources, Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by Tejinder Singh, a Californian, in the Taco Bell in Fremont.
Jayaraman had claimed that the experience had scared him, and the discovery that the offender was also Indian made him feel even worse. He told NBC Bay Area that, while he was angry, he was also terrified that the man might get overly aggressive and turn on him.
In a third such incident, the Plano Police Detectives in Texas has arrested a Mexican-American woman whose video went viral on social media of her racially abusing a group of four Indian-American women. The video which went viral on social media was shot in a parking lot where a woman was seen racially abusing the Indian-American women asking them to ‘go back to India.’ The person who posted this video wrote, "this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner".
"This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian-American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime," Reema Rasool said while sharing the video on Twitter.
