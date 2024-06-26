Watch: Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi shake hands in Lok Sabha, escort Om Birla to Speaker Chair

Watch: Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi shakes hands in Lok Sabha, escort Om Birla to Speaker Chair

Livemint (with inputs from PTI)
Updated01:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi escort Om Birla to the chair after shaking hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi escort Om Birla to the chair after shaking hands(PTI via Sansad TV)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shook hands in Parliament, before escorting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the chair on June 26

NDA nominee Om Birla, was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker today, through a motion moved by PM, which was adopted via voice votes. The House elected Birla with a voice vote after opposition INDIA bloc fielded Congress member K Suresh as their choice for the post. 

Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla the Speaker of the lower house, and the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote.

Bipartisan Gesture

Soon after, Modi, Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju went to Birla's seat in the front row of the treasury benches to escort him to the chair where Mahtab welcomed him saying, “It is your chair, please occupy.”

With 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA showcased its majority to ensure Om Birla's return to the position he held in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Birla was elected MP after he won from Kota in Rajasthan for the third time in the recently concluded 2024 General Elections. Birla is only Lok Sabha speaker after Balram Jakhar in 1985 to get two full terms.

Opposition Takes Jibes, Says Voice of the People 

“We are confident that by allowing the Opposition to speak. The government has political power but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House,” Gandhi said.

"A lot has been done. In 5 years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years. We are always ready for dialogues," NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule reminded while congratulating Birla.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also addressed Birla: “We expect that no public representative's voice will be stifled, nor will an action like expulsion take place again. Your control is on the Opposition but it should be on the ruling side too.”

Why Speaker Election in House?

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition. But the stand-off began after NDA refused to allot the Deputy Speaker position to an INDIA bloc candidate in return for backing Birla.

Lok Sabha Speakers have only been selected by election twice before in the Parliament—in 1952 when Congress' GV Malvankar contested against CPI's Shankar Shantaram More and in 1976 when Congress' BR Bhagat contested against Jan Sangh's Jagannathrao Joshi.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaWatch: Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi shake hands in Lok Sabha, escort Om Birla to Speaker Chair

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

442.90
08:02 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-11.2 (-2.47%)

Tata Steel

173.00
08:02 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-2.7 (-1.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

156.10
08:02 AM | 26 JUN 2024
7.3 (4.91%)

Bandhan Bank

204.85
08:02 AM | 26 JUN 2024
1.35 (0.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CESC

165.70
07:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
14.35 (9.48%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,114.95
07:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
168 (8.63%)

Raymond

2,974.60
07:57 AM | 26 JUN 2024
196 (7.05%)

Hitachi Energy India

12,089.00
07:56 AM | 26 JUN 2024
664.1 (5.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue