Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Sunday 4 December entered Rajasthan. The ruling party in the desert state has been facing a public display of grievances between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.
Congress workers displayed significant excitement in Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodi Yatra’ entering Rajasthan.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party leaders Sachin Pilot and Kamal Nath are seen taking part in a folk dance in Jhalawar, Rajasthan.
Gandhi, along with Gehlot, Pilot and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra held hands and danced in a circle together with folk artists on the stage.
Performances by cultural artists on the occasion included the famous 'Padharo Mhare Des'.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has urged everyone in Rajasthan to join Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered the state today. His promotional video comes days after a rare show of unity in which he was seen with Ashok Gehlot, despite an internal rift and a "traitor" jibe directed at him by the Chief Minister.
The video shows Pilot, a youth leader who was the key face of the Congress in Rajasthan in 2018, lacing up and several others, mostly young people and children, joining him with the national flag. He stops seeing a hoarding of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and asks, "Entire Rajasthan is participating in Rahul ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?"
In an interview with news agency PTI today, Pilot said there is "complete unanimity" in the party and that they are working together to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a success.
A Gurjar community leader had earlier warned of disruptions in the Congress's prestigious footmarch if Pilot was not made the Chief Minister. However, sources close to the former deputy chief minister had dissociated him from such comments.
The Congress had said certain words used by the Chief Minister were "unexpected" but differences between the two leaders will be resolved. Rahul Gandhi had called Cm Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot "assets".
