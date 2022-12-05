Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on Sunday. The Congress MP received a rather enthusiastic welcome from Congress workers in the city. At Rajasthan Congress working committee conducted an event to welcome Rahul Gandhi, where the latter was seen joining folk dancers on stage along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot.
Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on Sunday. The Congress MP received a rather enthusiastic welcome from Congress workers in the city. At Rajasthan Congress working committee conducted an event to welcome Rahul Gandhi, where the latter was seen joining folk dancers on stage along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot.
However, a video surfaced on social media which showed Rahul Gandhi giving flying kisses to crowd when the Bharat Jodi Yatra was in its Madhya Pradesh leg. The crowd was chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ in unison when Gandhi was seen sending flying kisses to the onlookers.
However, a video surfaced on social media which showed Rahul Gandhi giving flying kisses to crowd when the Bharat Jodi Yatra was in its Madhya Pradesh leg. The crowd was chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ in unison when Gandhi was seen sending flying kisses to the onlookers.
The video was taken when the Yatra was passing through Agar Malwa district on Sunday. The crowd chanted praises of Narendra Modi which drowned out the noise as the yatra passed. Gandhi was seen urging his fellow yatris to wave back at the crowd and himself giving flying kisses.
The video was taken when the Yatra was passing through Agar Malwa district on Sunday. The crowd chanted praises of Narendra Modi which drowned out the noise as the yatra passed. Gandhi was seen urging his fellow yatris to wave back at the crowd and himself giving flying kisses.
Mainstream media has 'boycotted' Bharat Jodo Yatra: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday lashed out at the mainstream national media, claiming they have "boycotted" Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as editors and owners are under pressure.
Mainstream media has 'boycotted' Bharat Jodo Yatra: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday lashed out at the mainstream national media, claiming they have "boycotted" Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as editors and owners are under pressure.
Addressing a press conference here a day after the the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Congress-ruled state, Gehlot claimed the media has completely failed to fulfil their responsibility as the fourth pillar of democracy, and history will not forgive them for that.
Addressing a press conference here a day after the the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Congress-ruled state, Gehlot claimed the media has completely failed to fulfil their responsibility as the fourth pillar of democracy, and history will not forgive them for that.
As Gehlot launched his tirade against the media, All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh intervened to defend the journalists present at there, saying they should not be blamed as they have been doing their job properly.
As Gehlot launched his tirade against the media, All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh intervened to defend the journalists present at there, saying they should not be blamed as they have been doing their job properly.
However, he also lamented the coverage of the yatra in the mainstream was not as per their expectations.
However, he also lamented the coverage of the yatra in the mainstream was not as per their expectations.
Gehlot said the Yatra is getting overwhelming support from across the country and on social media.
Gehlot said the Yatra is getting overwhelming support from across the country and on social media.
"My charge is that the media has boycotted the yatra. Lakhs of people are joining it. But the national media is not supporting it. It means they have nothing to do with social cause for which media exists. It is the fourth pillar, it has its own importance," he said.
"My charge is that the media has boycotted the yatra. Lakhs of people are joining it. But the national media is not supporting it. It means they have nothing to do with social cause for which media exists. It is the fourth pillar, it has its own importance," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.