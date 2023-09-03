Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's YouTub channel has released a light-hearted video where the Wayanad MP is seen learning a mutton recipe from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party's co-founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his daughter Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP. The father and daughter duo were teaching Rahul Gandhi how to cook mutton at their residence.

In the more-than-seven-minute-long video, Gandhi is seen learning the recipe for "Champaran mutton" preparation from Prasad.

Rahul Gandhi asked Lalu Yadav at what age he learnt cooking. The veteran politician said when he was studying in Class 6th or 7th, he used to go to Patna at his brothers' place. He learnt most of the household work like washing dishes, grinding spices, and cooking in Patna only.

The Congress MP also said he knows cooking but not as good as Lalu Yadav. “I learnt cooking when I was in Europe. However, I cook only basic dishes," Gandhi said.

Speaking about global cuisines, Lalu Yadav said he likes Thai food, especially the one that has papaya. Gandhi added that his sister (Priyanka Gandhi) makes Thai salad, the one with papaya, locally known as Som Tam.

WATCH VIDEO:

Gandhi and Prasad also discussed politics and exchanged views on "hate being spread".

Rahul Gandhi asked Lalu Yadav about his opinions on the latest events in Indian politics. They both agreed that the ‘hate politics’ has increased recently. Further, Lalu Yadav advised Gandhi to follow in the footsteps of his parents and grandparents in reforming India.

“Your parents and grandparents led the nation onto a new path. The path of righteousness, you should never forget that," Lalu Yadav told Rahul Gandhi. Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also added that young politicians need to protect the diversity and culture of India from the politics of hatred. “There should be progressive politics and positive politics," he added.

Further, Gandhi asked about the difference between cooking mutton and politics, to which Lalu Yadav replied, “They have a similarity which is ‘mixing’. Without mixing everything, politics is impossible just like cooking mutton".

In the video, Gandhi asks Prasad what according to him is "political masala".

"Political masala is to struggle and fight injustice," Prasad says.

Sharing the video on X, the Congress leader said, "Interesting conversation with the popular leader, Laluji, on his secret recipe and 'political spice'."

"INDIA's vision for the poor, underprivileged, minorities and women is one -- equality, progress, and empowerment," he wrote in his post in Hindi, referring to the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance alliance.