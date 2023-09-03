Watch | Rahul Gandhi takes ‘gyan’ on politics from Lalu Yadav, learns delicious mutton recipe2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi learns mutton recipe from Lalu Yadav in light-hearted video; discusses politics and hate spread.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's YouTub channel has released a light-hearted video where the Wayanad MP is seen learning a mutton recipe from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party's co-founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his daughter Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP. The father and daughter duo were teaching Rahul Gandhi how to cook mutton at their residence.
Gandhi also gets the mutton dish packed for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
At the end of the video, Priyanka Gandhi is seen relishing the dish.