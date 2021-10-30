Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a ride on Goa's motorcycle taxi - ‘Pilot'. He rode from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji.

Gandhi visited the state for the first time since the poll season started.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on Goa's motorcycle taxi known as 'Pilot', from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji



(Source: Congress party)

Noting that he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a "coal hub", he said, "We will not allow Goa to become a polluted place. The most important thing that Goa has is the environment and that has to be protected at all costs. We are protecting the environment for everyone."

Rahul Gandhi further termed the Congress' manifesto a "guarantee" and not merely a "promise".

"The party is coming up with a manifesto which will be transparent. We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab, Karnataka also. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Goa and interacted with party workers and the fishermen community here on Friday.

Assembly polls in Goa are scheduled to be held early next year.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

