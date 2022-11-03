With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resuming his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra from Rudraram, he was seen wielding a whip as he joined Bonalu festival celebrations in Telangana on 3 November.
With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resuming his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra from Rudraram, he was seen wielding a whip as he joined Bonalu festival celebrations in Telangana on 3 November.
In the video, going viral, the senior Congress leader wielded a whip several times on his back as part of the Bonalu festival and the crowd was cheering for him.
In the video, going viral, the senior Congress leader wielded a whip several times on his back as part of the Bonalu festival and the crowd was cheering for him.
Earlier, Gandhi unfurled the National Flag at Hyderabad's Charminar as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which parallels with Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra started from Charminar 32 years ago were drawn.
Earlier, Gandhi unfurled the National Flag at Hyderabad's Charminar as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which parallels with Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra started from Charminar 32 years ago were drawn.
Rahul Gandhi even took to Twitter and mentioned Rajiv Gandhi's 'Sadbhavna Yatra' as he resolved that he will not allow 'sadbhavna; to be crushed by any divisive force.
Rahul Gandhi even took to Twitter and mentioned Rajiv Gandhi's 'Sadbhavna Yatra' as he resolved that he will not allow 'sadbhavna; to be crushed by any divisive force.
Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, shared the collage of Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Sadbhavana Yatra was started by Rajiv Gandhi on October 19, 1990.
Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, shared the collage of Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Sadbhavana Yatra was started by Rajiv Gandhi on October 19, 1990.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Telangana which will go to the polls next year.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Telangana which will go to the polls next year.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.