Watch: Railway staff caught red handed replacing passenger's 500 with 20

Watch: Railway staff caught red handed replacing passenger's ₹500 with ₹201 min read . 09:55 PM IST
Several videos and images of government officials asking for a bribe surface on social media, but now a video of railway employee cheating a passenger during a cash-based transaction at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station has shocked the country.
The video clip was shared on Twitter by user named Rail Whispers on 27 November and as per the post, the incident took place on Tuesday.
According to the video, the man sitting behind the ticketing counter can be seen caught committing money fraud. The railway employee accepted ₹500, he was trying to fool the passenger as he replaced his note with ₹20. He then demanded more money to issue a ticket costing ₹125.
Watch the video here:
When the person requested a ticket to travel on the Superfast Gwalior train with the ₹500, the railway employee swaps the note with a note of ₹20 denomination from his pocket and sought more money to issue a ticket costing ₹125.
With the video posted on the social media, it has caught the attention of Railway Seva and Delhi Division, Northern Railway (DRM Delhi NR).
"The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him," DRM Delhi NR wrote.
The video has accumulated more than 200,000 views and over 3,190 likes.
