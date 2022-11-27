Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Watch: Railway staff caught red handed replacing passenger's 500 with 20

Watch: Railway staff caught red handed replacing passenger's 500 with 20

1 min read . 09:55 PM ISTLivemint
Screenshot of video where a railway staff doing money fraud.

  • With the video posted on the social media, it has caught the attention of Railway Seva and Delhi Division, Northern Railway (DRM Delhi NR).

Several videos and images of government officials asking for a bribe surface on social media, but now a video of railway employee cheating a passenger during a cash-based transaction at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station has shocked the country.

Several videos and images of government officials asking for a bribe surface on social media, but now a video of railway employee cheating a passenger during a cash-based transaction at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station has shocked the country.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by user named Rail Whispers on 27 November and as per the post, the incident took place on Tuesday.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by user named Rail Whispers on 27 November and as per the post, the incident took place on Tuesday.

According to the video, the man sitting behind the ticketing counter can be seen caught committing money fraud. The railway employee accepted 500, he was trying to fool the passenger as he replaced his note with 20. He then demanded more money to issue a ticket costing 125.

According to the video, the man sitting behind the ticketing counter can be seen caught committing money fraud. The railway employee accepted 500, he was trying to fool the passenger as he replaced his note with 20. He then demanded more money to issue a ticket costing 125.

ALSO READ: ED attaches 3.37crore property to six accused in IRCS fraud case

ALSO READ: ED attaches 3.37crore property to six accused in IRCS fraud case

Watch the video here:

Watch the video here:

When the person requested a ticket to travel on the Superfast Gwalior train with the 500, the railway employee swaps the note with a note of 20 denomination from his pocket and sought more money to issue a ticket costing 125.

When the person requested a ticket to travel on the Superfast Gwalior train with the 500, the railway employee swaps the note with a note of 20 denomination from his pocket and sought more money to issue a ticket costing 125.

With the video posted on the social media, it has caught the attention of Railway Seva and Delhi Division, Northern Railway (DRM Delhi NR).

With the video posted on the social media, it has caught the attention of Railway Seva and Delhi Division, Northern Railway (DRM Delhi NR).

"The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him," DRM Delhi NR wrote.

"The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him," DRM Delhi NR wrote.

The video has accumulated more than 200,000 views and over 3,190 likes.

The video has accumulated more than 200,000 views and over 3,190 likes.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP