Watch: Railways official risks life to restart train as it halts due to technical issues

Watch: Railways official risks life to restart train as it halts due to technical issues

A few months back another railways official was also seen risking his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train
1 min read . 04:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • Recently railway official Ganesh Ghosh in an exemplary show of courage crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge to rectify air leakage issue

The common perception is jobs in the Railways are one of the secured forms of employment, but think again! Sometimes, these jobs can turn out to be really risky. In such an instance, recently railway official Ganesh Ghosh in an exemplary show of courage crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge to rectify air leakage issue that helped resume the journey.

The railway ministry posted the same on Twitter. Watch here

A few months back, a senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) Sathish Kumar was also seen risking his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train, which had halted on a river bridge when a passenger pulled the alarm chain on Titwala and Khadavali route, about 80 km from Mumbai

The ministry of railway ]had shared a video that showed Sathish Kumar crawling under the Express train from a narrow gap between the wheel and other underbelly equipment to reset the alarm chain knob.

Later the Central Railway requested passengers not to pull alarm chain needlessly.

Later the Central Railway requested passengers not to pull alarm chain needlessly.

 

 

 

 