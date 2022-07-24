Watch: Rainbow-coloured sun halo sighted in Dehradun

Watch: Rainbow-coloured sun halo sighted in Dehradun1 min read . 09:20 PM IST
A sun halo is a rare optic phenomenon, also called '22 degree halo', appears like a rainbow encircling the sun or moon at a radius of approximately 22 degrees.
A rainbow-coloured sun halo was sighted in Dehradun on 24 July afternoon, which prompted the residents to record the unusual visual spectacle in their mobile phones. Several people also uploading it on the social media where it soon became viral.
The phenomenon occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, Director Meteorological Centre Bikram Singh said.
What is Sun Halo?
A sun halo is a rare optic phenomenon, also called '22 degree halo', appears like a rainbow encircling the sun or moon at a radius of approximately 22 degrees.
How are the halos formed?
Produced by circus clouds -- usually thin, detached and hair-like structures -- the circular halos are formed at a height of over 20,000 feet.
What causes a sun halo to appear?
According to UK based Atmospheric Optics, when the light is reflected and refracted by ice crystals, and then split into colours, a halo formation is produced. These crystals behave like prisms and mirrors that reflect and refract light between their faces and send shafts of lights in a particular directions.
With PTI inputs.
