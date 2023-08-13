Watch: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple as new movie ‘Jailer’ excels at Box Office2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Rajinikanth's new movie ‘Jailer’ has created buzz and earned over ₹109 crore in the first three days.
The silver screen lit up with excitement as the highly anticipated movie Jailer, starring the incomparable Rajinikanth, burst onto the theatre scene. Its release was like a grand festival, creating a buzz of celebration that resonated far and wide. And that's not all – the megastar himself embarked on a serene and soulful journey to the enchanting Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand.
Jailer transcended mere movie success, leading to spontaneous declarations of holidays across schools and offices in the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu. The level of excitement was palpable, with one company even generously granting its employees a day off on August 10, a heartfelt gesture to celebrate the film's launch.
Tirupur Subramaniam, a prominent film distributor and the head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, provided insights into this cinematic extravaganza. He emphasised that Rajinikanth's films consistently ignite unparalleled sensations among the audience.
Jailer Box Office collections
The release of Jailer across 900 screens in Tamil Nadu created a jubilant atmosphere akin to a lively carnival, embodying the very spirit of Rajinikanth's cinematic legacy. In the first three days of its release, the movie has minted over ₹109 crore at the Box Office, as per Sacnilk.