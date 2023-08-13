Hello User
1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rajinikanth's new movie ‘Jailer’ has created buzz and earned over 109 crore in the first three days.

Chamoli: Veteran actor Rajinikanth during his visit to Badrinath temple, in Chamoli district, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The silver screen lit up with excitement as the highly anticipated movie Jailer, starring the incomparable Rajinikanth, burst onto the theatre scene. Its release was like a grand festival, creating a buzz of celebration that resonated far and wide. And that's not all – the megastar himself embarked on a serene and soulful journey to the enchanting Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand.

Dressed in a calm and casual light blue sweater, Rajinikanth's temple visit brought him amid ardent fans and devotees, each eager to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. With an air of genuine humility, the charismatic star's presence set an electrifying tone as he engaged warmly with the excited crowd and explored the sacred sanctuary of the temple.

The visuals of Rajinikanth's visit to the Badrinath Temple, captured in a video shared by Press Trust of India (PTI), underscored the respect he commands beyond the realms of the silver screen.

Jailer transcended mere movie success, leading to spontaneous declarations of holidays across schools and offices in the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu. The level of excitement was palpable, with one company even generously granting its employees a day off on August 10, a heartfelt gesture to celebrate the film's launch.

Tirupur Subramaniam, a prominent film distributor and the head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, provided insights into this cinematic extravaganza. He emphasised that Rajinikanth's films consistently ignite unparalleled sensations among the audience.

Jailer Box Office collections

The release of Jailer across 900 screens in Tamil Nadu created a jubilant atmosphere akin to a lively carnival, embodying the very spirit of Rajinikanth's cinematic legacy. In the first three days of its release, the movie has minted over 109 crore at the Box Office, as per Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
