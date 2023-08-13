The silver screen lit up with excitement as the highly anticipated movie Jailer, starring the incomparable Rajinikanth, burst onto the theatre scene. Its release was like a grand festival, creating a buzz of celebration that resonated far and wide. And that's not all – the megastar himself embarked on a serene and soulful journey to the enchanting Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}