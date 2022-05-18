WATCH: Rajnath Singh flies sortie in Navy's anti-submarine warfare aircraft

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singh undertook the sortie on Tuesday, hours after he launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai
Union defence minister flew a sortie in the P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy in Mumbai, a Navy Spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“Witnessed Naval Air Ops onboard the P8I, ably conducted by young and dynamic men & women. Having experienced Long Range Maritime Surveillance & ASW capabilities firsthand, I am certain that our maritime interests are in safe hands of a Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive," Singh took to Twitter to say.
The defence minister undertook the sortie on Tuesday, hours after he launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.
"Defence minister Singh, during his visit to Mumbai, undertook a sortie on the Indian Navy P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft," navy spokesperson commander Vivek Madhwal said.
During the mission, long-range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, anti-submarine warfare missions and search and rescue capabilities employing the state-of-the-art mission suite and sensors were demonstrated, he said.
About P-8I warfare aircraft
The P-8I aircraft with its superior maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and operational readiness has proven to be an important asset to the Navy.