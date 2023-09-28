Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor starrer Animal teaser is out; Netizens call it 'outstanding'
Animal teaser out: Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal praised for outstanding acting and expected to create havoc at the box office.
Animal teaser out: The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal co-produced by T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is out. The film is set to hit the screen on 1 December. 'Animal', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol.
Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the teaser fantastic and said that duo Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is sure to create ‘hungama’ when the film releases.
Since the teaser is out, reactions has starting pouring out on X (formerly Twitter) praising the teaser especially actor Ranbir Kapoor who is celebrating his 41st birthday today.
Here are some of the comments on the teaser:
“Superb teaser .. absolutely outstanding acting by everyone.. RK at his very best.."
“Mind-blowing teaser #Animal . Ranbir Kapoor is back"
“Much better than what I expected"
“Aag laga Di Aag"
“What a teaser! Full of WILDNESS, RAGE, VENGEANCE and BLOODY VIOLENCE. MASS"
“This movie will create havoc on the BO"
“Super. Can’t wait"