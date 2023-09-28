Animal teaser out: The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal co-produced by T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is out. The film is set to hit the screen on 1 December. 'Animal', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol. The 2.26 minute-long teaser of the crime drama appears to show Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's characters in a troubled father-son relationship. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 1. Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had spoken about his character in the film, “It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it." Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the teaser fantastic and said that duo Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is sure to create ‘hungama’ when the film releases.

Since the teaser is out, reactions has starting pouring out on X (formerly Twitter) praising the teaser especially actor Ranbir Kapoor who is celebrating his 41st birthday today.

Here are some of the comments on the teaser:

