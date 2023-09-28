Animal teaser out: Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal praised for outstanding acting and expected to create havoc at the box office.

Animal teaser out: The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal co-produced by T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is out. The film is set to hit the screen on 1 December. 'Animal', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol.

The 2.26 minute-long teaser of the crime drama appears to show Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's characters in a troubled father-son relationship. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 1. Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had spoken about his character in the film, “It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the teaser fantastic and said that duo Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is sure to create 'hungama' when the film releases.

Since the teaser is out, reactions has starting pouring out on X (formerly Twitter) praising the teaser especially actor Ranbir Kapoor who is celebrating his 41st birthday today.

Here are some of the comments on the teaser:

"Superb teaser .. absolutely outstanding acting by everyone.. RK at his very best.."

“Mind-blowing teaser #Animal . Ranbir Kapoor is back"

“Much better than what I expected"

"Aag laga Di Aag"

“What a teaser! Full of WILDNESS, RAGE, VENGEANCE and BLOODY VIOLENCE. MASS"

“This movie will create havoc on the BO"

"Super. Can't wait"

Earlier on 26 September, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of actor Bobby Deol where he can be seen with a heavy beard and blood on his face. In the film, Bobby portrays the antagonist, the enemy to Animal. He embodies a character who is both fire and calm, a juxtaposition that adds depth to his portrayal.

Meanwhile, Ranbir who turned 41 today also received special birthday wishes from his Alia Bhat, his mother Neetu Singh and sister, Riddhima Kapoor. On the work front, Ranbir is known for his performances in movies such as ‘Saawariya’, ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, ‘Raajneeti’,‘Rockstar’, ‘Barfi!’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, among others.



