Watch: Rare flying squirrel captured on camera, revealing diversity of wildlife in India; social media reacts

ndian Forest Service (IFS) officer Shivakumar Gangal recently shared a rare video of a flying squirrel gliding between trees. This fascinating sight is seldom witnessed by many. It reveals the diversity of wildlife in India.

In his social media post, Gangal expressed his astonishment. He admitted that, before joining the Indian Forest Service, he would have doubted such an animal even existed.

Also Read | Bizarre: Man found with crocodile head at Delhi airport

“If you had told me that this animal exists, 2 years ago when I got selected in the Indian Forest Service, I would have laughed. Here it is, one of nature's marvels - "Flying Squirrel". The take off, the glide, the landing, every bit of it is a spectacle to witness,” he wrote on Twitter (now X)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 12-second video starts with a dimly lit tree, where everything seems still. Suddenly, the flying squirrel leaps, extending its patagium, a special skin membrane between its limbs. It allows the creature to glide effortlessly through the air. It moves smoothly across the night sky before landing with remarkable accuracy on another tree.

Also Read | Viral Video: Wildlife photographer captures royal walk of tiger

India is home to 17 species of flying squirrels, with 14 found in the Northeast region, as per

Conservation India. The Indian giant flying squirrel, one of the largest and most common, plays a crucial role in forest ecosystems. These squirrels help with seed dispersal and contribute to maintaining biodiversity. However, these unique species are losing their habitat due to large-scale tree felling.

Advertisement

The video has captivated wildlife lovers as it showcases the hidden wonders of nature and the incredible adaptations of flying squirrels.

One social media user mentioned seeing such a creature 10 years ago in Karnataka. Another said that humans are aware of just half of the diversity of species in nature.

Concerns about safety However, one user questioned the need to capture the creature on camera.

“but why are you disturbing it to make video, let them live peacefully,” the user wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | Caught on camera: Rhino kills biker near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam