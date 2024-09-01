Watch: Rescuers carry huge crocodile on scooter as Gujarat floodwaters recede

Gujarat floods: Nearly 40 crocodiles and 75 other animals rescued from residential areas in Gujarat's Vadodara following unprecedented floods caused by incessant rainfall between August 27 and 29

Gujarat floods: Nearly 40 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Gujarat's Vadodara following unprecedented floods caused by incessant rainfall between August 27 and 29. The floods overflowed the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city, and a large number of reptiles thronged the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forest Department said with the help of some NGOs, its teams have rescued 40 crocodiles and 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing nearly 40 kgs and a porcupine as the city limps to normalcy after floods.

Amid the rescue operation, a video of two men transporting a crocodile on a scooter to the forest department office went viral on social media. In the video, one man can be seen riding a scooter while the pillion rider holds the crocodile horizontally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NDTV report the two have been identified as Sandeep Thakor and Raj Bhavsar. Both are involved in animal rescue activities in Vadodara's Manjalpur area.

Vishwamitri river is home to 440 crocodiles, many of which move into residential areas during flooding caused by water release from the Ajwa dam, Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput told PTI.

Agneeshwar Vyas, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Vadodara Social Forestry Division, told NDTV that 40 crocodiles were found in the city's localities after the floods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have released 33 back into their natural habitat river, five are in the rescue centre and two have died an accidental death," Vyas said.

"During floods, when animals get dispersed, there is a possibility of accidental death," the officer explained.

Mr Vyas, who is overseeing animal rescue operations in the city said, "We have formed teams of NGOs and volunteers working under the supervision of forest department staff. When we get a call on the helpline, the nearest team rushes to the spot and tries to rescue the animal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Handling Crocodiles is a challenging task, the district forest officer said

"Crocodiles are carnivores and strong animals. And the options to restrain them are limited. They cannot be tranquilised, so they have to restrained physically," he said.