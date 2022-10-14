Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son's fiancee, visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, donate 5 cr

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son's fiancee, visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, donate ₹5 cr3 min read . 06:47 AM IST
- Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. The RIL Chairman donated ₹5 crore to the temples' joint committee
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is on the pilgrimage trails these days, visiting India's ancient temples and offering prayers ahead of rolling out 5G mobile services across India.
The 65-year-old billionaire on Thursday visited Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. The RIL Chairman donated ₹5 crore to the temples' joint committee, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). Accompanied by his associates, Ambani arrived at the Himalayan temple in a helicopter and participated in a Puja there, BKTC vice president Kishore Panwar said.
A video shared by ANI news agency showed Mukesh Ambani visiting the Badrinath shrine with his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant. Temple officials were spotted walking alongside the industrialist.
This year on 18 September, Mukesh Ambani visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated ₹1.51 crore to its 'annadanam' fund. The billionaire industrialist was also accompanied by the fiancee of his youngest son, Anant Ambani. The temple officials told PTI news agency that during his visit, the temple also put before him a plan to build a new medical centre there which would cost around ₹50 crore, and sought his help for it. "He said he will consider it," the official said.
Before this, on 8 September Ambani paid a visit to Mumbai's famed Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganeshotsav festival. Here also Ambani was accompanied by his son Anant Ambani.
Four days later, on 12 September, India's second richest man visited the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. The Ambani family has been a firm believer in Shrinathji. Ambani reached Dabok airport in Udaipur in a chartered plane. From there, he reached Nathdwara by road. Radhika Merchant, fiance of his son Anant Ambani, and Manoj Modi, director of the company, were also there with him.
On 15 September, Mukesh Ambani visited Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh. Here, Ambani donated ₹1.5 crore and presented the demand to draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). Ambani was accompanied by his son Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant and Reliance Retail Ltd Director Manoj Modi. Ambani said he came to the temple to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings. "The temple is improving and getting better every year, and this makes us Indians very proud. We come here to seek blessings for all of us," he said.
It is said that before the launch of 5G services in India, Mukesh Ambani is seeking divine blessings. 5G is one of the most ambitious projects of Reliance Jio. The company is all set to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to every town, tehsil, and talukas across the country by December of 2023.
Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications.
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jio telecom unit has committed a total investment of ₹2 lakh crore in 5G. Reliance Jio is working with Google to introduce an “ultra-affordable" 5G smartphone as well.
