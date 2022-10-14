Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son's fiancee, visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, donate 5 cr

This year on 18 September, Mukesh Ambani visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated ₹1.51 crore to its 'annadanam' fund. The billionaire industrialist was also accompanied by the fiancee of his youngest son, Anant Ambani. The temple officials told PTI news agency that during his visit, the temple also put before him a plan to build a new medical centre there which would cost around ₹50 crore, and sought his help for it. "He said he will consider it," the official said.