Watch Rinku Singh ‘bribe’ skipper Nitish Rana with Phuchka; KKR releases hilarious video2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:29 AM IST
After all, it takes a lot to become Rinku Singh and hit five sixes in five balls to help your team win in the last over.
What Rinku Singh did against Gujarat Titans (GT) will go down in textbooks as the greatest last over ever in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Whether his heroics will be beaten in future or not remains to be seen as there is nothing in cricket that cannot be beaten.
