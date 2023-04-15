What Rinku Singh did against Gujarat Titans (GT) will go down in textbooks as the greatest last over ever in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Whether his heroics will be beaten in future or not remains to be seen as there is nothing in cricket that cannot be beaten.

As youngsters are already looking up to Singh as their inspiration, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has released a hilarious video to teach everyone “3 Steps to Become Rinku Singh". The Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have shared tips to follow.

The video starts on a humorous note of Rinku Singh trying to please his skipper Nitish Rana. As per the video, the first step to become Rinku is to become good friends with the team captain. Starting with sending Rana a Good Morning message on WhatsApp, Singh tries hard to stay in Rana's good books. He has even saved his captain’s number as “Nitish Bhaiya".

Also Read: IPL tickets selling in black; Chennai Police nabs 24

Then, Singh asks Rana if he’s ready for breakfast. He calls up the skipper to inform him that he has already ordered breakfast for him. The menu includes a masala omelette and ginger tea. When asked if he needs anything else, Rana makes an unusual request. He asks for Phuchka, the Bengali counterpart of Golgappa and Pani Puri. Singh says it’ll be arranged.

He's the flavour of the season so far 💜

He's just hit 6,6,6,6,6 in one over 💥

SRK calls him his "𝘉𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘩𝘢" 🫶



FUN TAKE: Here's your 3 simple steps to become "𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛" 😎 - By @28anand#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/wK7tArgrxm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023

While the video started on a lighter note, the next two steps are serious pieces of advice. The second tip says that - in order to become someone like Rinku Singh - you need to give your all in training. For the third piece of advice, Shardul Thakur joins in and says that one has to perform like Rinku Singh, and only performance that matters.

Also Read: Virat Kohli broke a big IPL record against LSG, surpassed David Warner, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan

Rinku Singh’s performance against GT has been praised from all corners. Aaron Finch wrote that he had never seen “anything like it" while Rohit Sharma called it “unbelievable".

One of the highest praises comes from Virender Sehwag, who compared him with the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

"There is a belief in KKR team that Rinku Singh is still there. When MS Dhoni had started finishing off games, there was a belief that Dhoni is still there. In 90s, it was if Tendulkar is there match can be won, if not then no. Now the same thing is with KKR and Rinku Singh. Before it was Andre Russell for them," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.