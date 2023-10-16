Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho will participate in several programmes in Kolkata, likely meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho on Sunday arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As he walked out of the terminal, a crowd of enthusiastic fans who had gathered outside the airport greeted him. Numerous supporters were eagerly waiting for his arrival at the airport.

The legendary footballer will participate in several programs here and will also inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal. He is also likely to meet CM Mamata Banerjee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be the former Ballon d'Or winner's first visit to the football-crazed city that has welcomed numerous football legends, including Pele, Diego Maradona, and Lionel Messi.

Earlier this month, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner announced his plans to visit Kolkata on Facebook. In that message, he outlined the reason for his visit and stated that he would be visiting the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club.

"Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid-October and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting my R10 Football academy where I will interact with kids at Merlin Rise. Will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park & Rishra. More ever, I will also be part of a Charity football match and also grace Diamond Harbour FC ground," Ronaldinho wrote on Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. I know Kolkata has huge Brazil fans and I am very excited to meet them.It would be a huge honour to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal and gift her a jersey. I know Cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengals " Dada", he further added.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the sponsors involved, Mr Saket Mohta from Merlin who has partnered with my R10 football academy. Finally, Thank you Satadru for this initiative to take me to the beautiful City of joy. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!" Ronaldinho further wrote.

In 2004, and 2005, he was voted FIFA World Player of the Year, and he won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. (ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.