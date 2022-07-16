Watch | RPF cops risks life to save man from being crushed to death under train

The man was seen climbing down the platform, presumably to cross over to the opposite platform, minutes before a train approached the platform. The incident took place on Friday at the KR Puram railway station
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops saved the life of a man who could have been probably got crushed under an approaching train, haden't they risked their lives and save him in time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops saved the life of a man who could have been probably got crushed under an approaching train, haden't they risked their lives and save him in time.
The man was seen climbing down the platform, presumably to cross over to the opposite platform, minutes before a train approached the platform. The incident took place on Friday at the KR Puram railway station.
The man was seen climbing down the platform, presumably to cross over to the opposite platform, minutes before a train approached the platform. The incident took place on Friday at the KR Puram railway station.
In a 25-second video posted by RPF, Bengaluru, the man can been seen trying to climb the platform on spotting the train. As the man failed to climb back to the platform after repeated attempts, RPF constable Pradeep Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Ravi DG ran to the man's help.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a 25-second video posted by RPF, Bengaluru, the man can been seen trying to climb the platform on spotting the train. As the man failed to climb back to the platform after repeated attempts, RPF constable Pradeep Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Ravi DG ran to the man's help.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Posting the video, the RPF tweeted,"Bravery is not something one is born with, but what one chooses to do when pitted against a difficult situation. In the line of duty, #RPF CT Pradeep Kumar & ASI Ravi risked their own lives to save a man dangerously close to an approaching train."
Posting the video, the RPF tweeted,"Bravery is not something one is born with, but what one chooses to do when pitted against a difficult situation. In the line of duty, #RPF CT Pradeep Kumar & ASI Ravi risked their own lives to save a man dangerously close to an approaching train."
Constable Pradeep Kumar can be seen pulling the man to the platform in the video, seconds before the train arrived.
Constable Pradeep Kumar can be seen pulling the man to the platform in the video, seconds before the train arrived.
Highlighting the fact that passengers continue to cross the tracks rather than using the foot-over-bridges built for their convenience, an RPF official stated that the incident took place at around 10:30 am when a passenger trying to cross the tracks climbed down the plaform and froze on spotting an approaching train following which RPF constable Pradeep Kumar, ASI Ravi DG and lady constable Manju R came to the rescue of the man and saved his life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Highlighting the fact that passengers continue to cross the tracks rather than using the foot-over-bridges built for their convenience, an RPF official stated that the incident took place at around 10:30 am when a passenger trying to cross the tracks climbed down the plaform and froze on spotting an approaching train following which RPF constable Pradeep Kumar, ASI Ravi DG and lady constable Manju R came to the rescue of the man and saved his life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, last month, railway official Ganesh Ghosh in an exemplary show of courage crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge to rectify air leakage issue that helped resume the journey.
A few months back, a senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) Sathish Kumar was also seen risking his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train, which had halted on a river bridge when a passenger pulled the alarm chain on Titwala and Khadavali route, about 80 km from Mumbai
A few months back, a senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) Sathish Kumar was also seen risking his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train, which had halted on a river bridge when a passenger pulled the alarm chain on Titwala and Khadavali route, about 80 km from Mumbai
The ministry of railway had shared a video that showed Sathish Kumar crawling under the Express train from a narrow gap between the wheel and other underbelly equipment to reset the alarm chain knob.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry of railway had shared a video that showed Sathish Kumar crawling under the Express train from a narrow gap between the wheel and other underbelly equipment to reset the alarm chain knob.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Later the Central Railway requested passengers not to pull alarm chain needlessly.
Later the Central Railway requested passengers not to pull alarm chain needlessly.