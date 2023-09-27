Yash Raj Films released “Tiger Ka Message (Tiger’s message) on September 27. It was a kind of teaser of the movie set to releases on Diwali 2023. “Jab tak Tiger maraa nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi (As long as Tiger is alive, he hasn’t lost the battle)," says Salman Khan while giving the “message".

YRF, riding high on the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, will be eyeing further Box-Office victory with the successful Tiger franchise. Salman Khan earlier gave a glimpse of his Tiger avatar in SRK's Pathaan. His celebrated cameo in the movie set the tone for the much-anticipated Tiger 3 movie.

Diwali is typically set aside for Shah Rukh Khan’s movies. However, since King Khan has been enjoying Diwali at the Box Office for the entire year now - first with Pathaan and then with Jawan, Salman Khan will have a Diwali release this time. SRK will have another release on Christmas, typically known for releasing Aamir Khan’s movies.

SRK, as Pathaan, is expected to make a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, a part of Yash Raj's spy universe franchise plans.

Salman Khan has not had much luck at the Box Office in the recent past. Movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Radhe failed to make a mark. Nevertheless, his fans have high hopes for Tiger 3. It was evident from the way they reacted to the Tiger 3 teaser.

“Another 1000 crore for sure", “Now Salman Khan will comeback with Tiger 3" and “All time Blockbuster" were some of the comments that netizens posted as a reaction to YRF’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thankyou for this YRF. This is Undoubtedly The Best Teaser is the History of Bollywood," came from one user.

Some wondered what the “father-son" angle in the story. “These days, Bollywood is all about the 'Baap-Beta' emotions. Shah Rukh has his reasons, we know. But Salman, what's your story?" wrote one user.

