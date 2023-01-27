Watch: Sania Mirza in tears as she retires from Grand Slam tennis2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:13 PM IST
‘If I cry, these are happy tears,’ said Sania Mirza.
Sania Mirza appeared to have chosen the ideal setting to cap off her successful Grand Slam career. Sania started her professional tennis career there in 2005, taking on the renowned Serena Williams. Alongside Mahesh Bhupathi, the most accomplished female tennis player from India won her maiden Grand Slam championship at the Rod Laver Arena four years later.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×