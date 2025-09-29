Watch: Saurabh Bharadwaj’s dare video resurfaces after Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup fee to Indian Army

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav on Monday announced that he would donate his entire match fee from the Asia Cup 2025 to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to the Indian Armed Forces.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Suryakumar wrote on X.

Soon after his announcement, a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj resurfaced and went viral on social media. In the clip, Bharadwaj is seen challenging the Indian skipper to contribute to the widows of the Pahalgam victims.

“Suryakumar Yadav, if you have the ability, we challenge you to give the money you have earned… to the widows of the Pahalgam victims,” Bharadwaj is heard saying in the video.

The video was widely circulated by BJP leaders, including national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who shared it on X with the caption:

“AAP had thrown a challenge at Surya Kumar Yadav. This foul-mouth Saurabh Bharadwaj said ‘tumhari aukaat hai to de do paisa’… Guess what, SKY has dedicated his match fees to the Armed Forces.”

Poonawalla further questioned whether Bharadwaj should continue in public life after making such remarks.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Saurabh Bharadwaj posted another video, purportedly taken before the Asia Cup began, in which Suryakumar Yadav was seen shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.