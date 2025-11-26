Watch: SBI staircase taken down in Odisha demolition drive, bank puts ladder for customers and staff

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch, located on the first floor of a building in Bhadrak district of Odisha, was left completely inaccessible after its sole exterior staircase was destroyed during a major local anti-encroachment drive. For two days, customers and bank staff were compelled to use a makeshift ladder, mounted precariously on the back of a tractor, to visit the bank.

Video footage widely shared on social media captured the unusual scene: a ladder resting against the side of the building, secured by a tractor parked below. People are seen scaling the ladder, often with the assistance of a security guard and another man who helped manage their belongings during the ascent.

Demolition drive lands bank customers, staff in tight spot The clearance operation took place on 20 and 21 November as part of a large-scale initiative to remove illegal structures along the route from Charampa Market to Bhadrak Railway Station. Authorities confirmed that numerous commercial premises, homes, and shops were dismantled, including the front section and the main staircase of the SBI building, as they were all constructed on encroached public land.

Officials stated that the operation followed due process, with public announcements issued and encroachers granted a two-day window to vacate the occupied space, NDTV reported.

Many local shopkeepers voluntarily removed their illegal extensions.

Crucially, both the building owner and the bank had been served multiple formal notices concerning the encroachment but had failed to take any remedial action. The demolition was ultimately carried out under the direct supervision of the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, and other enforcement officers, NDTV reported.

Permanent staircase installed The improvised access via the tractor-mounted ladder was used by the bank for two days to ensure staff and customers could still reach the first-floor office.

