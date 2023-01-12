Watch: Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow in Karnataka

Watch: Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow in Karnataka2 min read . 05:16 PM IST
- A young man breached the security cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him garland
PM Modi's security was breached on Thursday during a roadshow in Hubballi city of Karnataka. A young man breached the security cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him a garland. He was pulled away by the security personnel before he could reach the Prime Minister.
The video of the incident was shared widely on social media and people even expressed anger on the breach in the security of the Prime Minister. Some even pointed out that after the assassination of former Japanese President Shinzo Abe, security agencies should be more careful while dealing with the crowd.
PM Modi held a roadshow during his visit to Hubballi for inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival 2023. He received a warm welcome from the people of the city who can be seen cheering and showering flowers on the Prime Minister.
National Youth Festival is celebrated on the occasion of National Youth Day which marks the birth anniversary of great leader Swami Vivekananda. The festival honors his ideas, teachings, and contributions to the country.
A press release from the office of Prime Minister informed that the National Youth Festival is celebrated every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanizing them towards nation-building
"It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January, with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat"," the statement said.
The Festival will include a Youth Summit which will include discussions of varied topics concerning G20 and Y20 events like Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health & Well-being.
(With inputs from ANI)
