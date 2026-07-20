Watch: Shabana Azmi joins CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, salutes protesters

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in Delhi on Monday and shared videos from the protest, as thousands of demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament.

Shabana Azmi joins CJP's Chalo Sansad protest Azmi, 75, had backed the agitation ahead of the march and joined protesters as the Monsoon Session of Parliament began. The actor has described the demonstration as an exercise of citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful protest, while the CJP has been demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main issues being protested by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)? ⌵ The CJP is protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with broader educational reforms. 2 Why did Shabana Azmi participate in the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ Shabana Azmi joined the march to advocate for citizens' constitutional right to peaceful protest and to support the CJP's demands for accountability in education. 3 How did the Delhi Police respond to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The Delhi Police deployed a heavy security presence, invoking prohibitory orders and attempting to prevent protesters from marching towards Parliament, which led to clashes and injuries. 4 What conditions did activist Sonam Wangchuk set to end his hunger strike during the protests? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk stipulated that he would end his hunger strike if the Education Minister resigns, there is assurance that education issues will be discussed in Parliament, and actions are taken on the protesters' memorandum. 5 Should participants in the CJP protest be concerned about legal repercussions? ⌵ Yes, participants should be cautious as the Delhi Police has stated that unauthorized gatherings or processions are prohibited in large parts of New Delhi, and violations can lead to legal consequences.

In a video shared on Monday evening, Azmi was seen making her way through the crowd and receiving help from fellow protesters as she attempted to reach the demonstration. She also appeared to record herself from the protest site, saying, "Mai yahan pahunch gayi hoon (I have reached here)."

Sharing the video, she wrote in Hindi, “Yahan itni taaydad mein jama huye sabhi saathiyon ko naman (My greetings to all the comrades gathered here in such large numbers).”

Advertisement

In another photograph shared from the site, Azmi was seen sitting among protesters alongside actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. She captioned the image: "In the truck. The government has finally agreed to have a dialogue. It is a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar for educational reforms (sic)."

Azmi’s participation came a day after she visited the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar ahead of the planned march. Prakash Raj also joined the agitation, while other prominent figures, including AAP leaders, actor Swara Bhasker and comedian Kunal Kamra, were among those who expressed support for the protest.

Advertisement

The situation escalated on Monday as thousands of protesters attempted to move from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Delhi Police had not granted permission for the march and prohibitory orders were in force in the New Delhi district, restricting marches, processions and assemblies outside the designated protest site. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed in large numbers around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other high-security areas.

Reports said police used lathis to disperse protesters who attempted to proceed towards Parliament. The march also led to heightened security measures in central Delhi, including restrictions and closures affecting public movement around key areas. Thousands of students, parents and other supporters continued to gather despite the heavy security presence and the authorities’ efforts to prevent the procession from reaching Parliament.

Advertisement

The CJP’s protest has also been linked to wider concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and broader demands for reforms in the education system. The organisation has sought accountability from authorities and called for the Education Minister’s resignation. The mobilisation has drawn support from opposition politicians, student groups and public figures, increasing the visibility of the agitation as Parliament began its Monsoon Session.

Advertisement

Azmi’s presence at the protest added further attention to the demonstration. Her posts from the ground showed her moving through the packed gathering and acknowledging the protesters who had assembled in large numbers. Her participation, alongside that of Prakash Raj and other public figures, came as the CJP-led agitation entered a more confrontational phase with the proposed Parliament march.

The march was ultimately met by heavy police deployment and efforts to prevent protesters from advancing beyond the permitted demonstration area, with reports of clashes and lathi-charge as the crowd attempted to move towards Parliament.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.