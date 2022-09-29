Watch: Shah Rukh Khan features on Burj Khalifa for the 4th time, fans elated2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM IST
In the video, SRK is seen promoting the brand in his special way.
Shah Rukh Khan featured on the world's tallest building Dubai's Burj Khalifa on 28 September. The iconic skyscraper lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's message which screened a campaign video for Burjeel Holdings, one of the private healthcare operators in the UAE.