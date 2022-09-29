Shah Rukh Khan featured on the world's tallest building Dubai's Burj Khalifa on 28 September. The iconic skyscraper lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's message which screened a campaign video for Burjeel Holdings, one of the private healthcare operators in the UAE.

In the video, SRK is seen promoting the brand in his special way.

Fans were elated watching their favourite superstar on Burj Khalifa. Many posted on video of the event on Twitter, after which he was seen trending the social media site.

One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan gets featured on #burjkhalifa for the 4th time. Only Actor in the world to achieve this. He is the real pride of our country." Another user wrote, “The love story of The World's Biggest Superstar & The World's Tallest building."

Another fan wrote, “You are a king in every way SRK. For years, SRK has featured on the Burj Khalifa … he is admired, loved, respected and wanted the world over… and then people try to compare him to others. The man is in a league of his own!"

"The musical fountain at #BurjKhalifa played the music from #ShahRukhKhan's Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings' campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world's biggest superstar," a tweet read on one of the fan pages of SRK.

"Megastar Shah Rukh Khan featured on Burj Khalifa again, truly a KING," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Reportedly, this is the fourth time that SRK has appeared on the world's tallest building.

Earlier in 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. It was lit up with the name of the actor to honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well.

In 2019 as well, the world's tallest building also displayed light works on SRK's birthday. “To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara.

(With inputs from ANI)