Visiting Vaishno Devi seems to have become a pre-release ritual for Shah Rukh Khan. Days before the scheduled release of the Bollywood movie, Dunki, Khan visited the sacred shrine in Jammu. This is his third pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi in the last 12 months.

SRK was spotted at Vaishno Devi and was accompanied by his team of bodyguards and his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The actor chose a discreet appearance, donning a black puffer jacket with a hood, possibly to blend in and avoid drawing attention.

This visit marks a significant pattern in Khan's approach to his film releases. Exactly a year back, on December 12, he visited the shrine before the release of Pathaan. The film marked his grand return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years and went on to earn over ₹1,055 crore globally.

His August visit preceded the release of Jawan, another major box office success, grossing ₹1,160 crore crore worldwide.

Khan's next venture, Dunki, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Set to release on December 21, this film is anticipated to be a major success as well. According to industry experts, the movie has the potential to add another ₹1,000 crore to SRK's filmography. Dunki will be released alongside Prabhas' 'Salaar', setting up an interesting clash at the Box Office.

Shah Rukh has opted out of promotional interviews and visits for Dunki, continuing a trend seen this year.

The film boasts an impressive cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is a collaborative effort between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Dunki' Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki narrates the story of four friends and their journey to foreign lands. The film promises to be a blend of adventure, emotion and friendship, reflecting real-life experiences and diverse stories.

